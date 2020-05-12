Huawei P30 Pro New Edition comes with a brief offer of freebies

What is old is new again, as the saying goes, but Huawei is taking that too literally it seems. As leaked before, the Chinese manufacturer has planned yet another phone that sneaks around US bans and that has finally and officially surfaced. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is now available for purchase in Germany, offering a few freebies to make investing in an early 2019 Huawei flagship worth your while and your money.

There are only two things that are different between the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition and the Huawei P30 Pro Old Edition. Well, three if you count the price, but we’ll get to that later. On the outside, there literally nothing new unless you consider the addition of a Silver Frost color alongside Black and Aurora as something “new”.

The specs are also exactly the same inside as far as the hardware goes. There, the difference is that the phone comes with Android 10 and EMUI 10 right off the bat. The original Huawei P30 Pro launched with Android 9.0 Pie but was eventually updated to Android 10 anyway.

The rest of the specs remain exactly as they are, including the Kirin 980 which is, of course, now a generation old. The 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are mostly sufficient these days. Of course, the real selling point of this somewhat older phone is that it still comes with Google Play Store, something no other Huawei phone after it will ever have. At least not for now.

As for the price, the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition sells for 749 EUR, a good 250 EUR less than the launch price of the original last year. However, free-market prices for the P30 Pro Old Edition now average 600 EUR, making that slightly moot. You do get a CM-510 mini Bluetooth Speaker and FreeBuds 3 for free if you order before its ships on May 31 to make the prospect of buying an old phone a bit more appealing.