Huawei Mate X2 leak suggests it could surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Huawei will be launching another foldable phone this month, that much is already established. Whether there will be a market to receive it warmly is, however, still uncertain. Few details about the Huawei Mate X2 are available and those that are disappointingly point to what may be a Galaxy Z Fold 2 clone. The latest piece of the unofficial puzzle to fall in place, however, turns the table on Samsung, making the Mate X2 foldable phone potentially more interesting if not better than Samsung’s take.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 fixes the design and mechanical flaws of the first Galaxy Z Fold. It banished the odd notch on the larger main screen and extended the external “Cover Display” to cover almost the entire surface of the phone’s back half. Samsung also refined the design to be thinner but, at least compared to the Surface Duo, it still needed a lot of work in that direction.

According to a leak on Weibo from Digital Chat Station, the Huawei Mate X2 will one-up even the Galaxy Z Fold 2. For one, it would be thin and light, perhaps even more than Samsung’s current foldable phone. The second screen on the outside also covers the entire surface but has not one but two cameras in an elongated punch-hole cutout.

More curious, however, is the lack of any such cutout on the main screen. That suggests that either the phone will have no front-facing camera on that side or, more likely, it will be underneath the display. So far, only ZTE has tried to pull off an under-display camera in the ZTE Axon 20 5G and it wasn’t exactly that impressive.

It will definitely be impressive if Huawei is able to pull these changes off without a hitch and without also going overboard with the pricing. Unfortunately, given the company’s history and present predicament, only one of these is likely to happen.