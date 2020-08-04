Huawei Mate 40 Pro renders could make you thankful you can’t get it

While Apple and Google have now become the representatives of the square camera bump design, which was taken to the extreme by Samsung, you can thank or curse Huawei for really starting that trend. In fact, Huawei may have been behind many of the design and technology trends in the mobile photography scene, from single-column cameras to squares to circles. Now it seems that Huawei may be the one just following instead of leading the trends, as can be seen in the Mate 40 Pro’s design, at least based on these renders.

It almost feels like it would be an understatement to call that circular camera bump “huge”. It is by far the largest we’ve seen, possibly to accommodate a grid formation of large sensors that includes a periscope-style zoom lense. A square would have been more space-efficient but it seems Huawei doesn’t want to go back to that 2018 Mate 20 Pro design either.

Ironically, it’s more conservative with regard to the space that the camera takes up on the front. Moving away from the Mate 30 Pro’s notch and closer to the P40 Pro earlier this year, the renders from Pricebaba and OnLeaks show a two-camera punch-hole cutout in the corner, albeit seemingly smaller than the earlier flagship. The sides of the display curve again in a steep waterfall angle.

Huawei has also abandoned its unique but unpopular button-less design from last year, opting to go with physical buttons, all shoved to a single side of the phone. There is no headphone jack to be found, of course, but Huawei is throwing users a bone with an IR blaster instead.

Not much else is known about the Huawei Mate 40 Pro but you can pretty much expect what the specs will be. That is, of course, if the company manages to still get enough supplies of Kirin chips despite US trade restrictions. And, of course, there will be no Google Play Store so many consumers will be spared from a phone with yet another ridiculously large camera bump.