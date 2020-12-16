Huawei HarmonyOS 2.0 “super devices” pave way for future without Google

The way Huawei speaks about the newest version of HarmonyOS, you’d think they didn’t need Google at all. HarmonyOS is the operating system Huawei is using to diverge away from the OS they’ve used most commonly on smartphones so far: Google’s Android. With the release of HarmonyOS 2.0, Huawei’s broken past the point of “will it work” straight into “Google might be worried.”

In an announcement this week, Huawei made HarmonyOS 2.0 a reality. They offered access to developers of all sorts as they’ve delivered a vision for the future. Their vision is one of multi-device experiences powered by artificial intelligence and the speed of 5G connectivity.

Huawei announced that “over 120 mainstream app builders” have made HarmonyOS their “system of choice.” That includes big names like JD.com, China UnionPay, Youku Video and iFlytek.

Huawei’s strategy includes the term “super devices.” They’ve described HarmonyOS as designed for a future where super devices are formed “by pooling software and hardware resources from previously physically-independent devices.”

With HarmonyOS 2.0, Huawei uses the term Seamless AI Life to describe the multi-device strategy, synergy, and the user’s ability to “freely customize how their devices work to account for any setting.”

“HarmonyOS is a true milestone, as it has redefined how people and devices interact with each other in every facet of daily life,” said Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group Software Engineering Department. “HarmonyOS will create ‘super devices’ that come with more enriching apps than ever, as well as life-altering ‘super services’.”

Take a peek at the most recent updates Huawei’s made on their pathway to complete software independence, and stay tuned as the company continues to grow at a rapid rate. Developers interested in working with Huawei’s next-gen software will be able to take a peek at the Huawei Developer website for access.