Huawei FreeBuds Pro price takes swipe at AirPods Pro

The release date and the price of the newly revealed Huawei FreeBuds Pro take direct aim at Apple’s AirPods Pro here in late summer 2020. Huawei FreeBuds Pro were announced today as the “world’s first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation.” That means they’re ready to roll with both a hardware and a software-integrated solution for dynamic noise cancellation for their user.

Much like several of the world’s largest mobile smart device brands, Huawei’s been on Apple’s tail when it comes to creating competitors for the company’s mightily-successful AirPods earbuds. Huawei already revealed and released their first FreeBuds – now the company’s ready to push the “Pro” with a feature they’ve suggested is a world’s first.

These earbuds work with three distinct “profiles” for sound. They’ve got “General, Cosy, and Ultimate” sound profiles to “offer the optimal noise cancelling performance.” They switch between these profiles as they identify what’s best via ambient noise captured by the earbuds’ microphones.

These earbuds will work with “Dual Connection” abilities, meaning they’re able to wirelessly work with a variety of devices. THey’ll work with Android devices, iOS devices (iPhone, iPad), and Windows smart systems.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro work with “new gesture control” with integrated touchpads (in the buds themselves). Touch sensitivity is enabled via a pad in the “cubic earphone stem”, allowing the user to control their audio experience with a swipe or a pinch.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro were announced with a release date of October 2020, in one iteration. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro price was announced as €199 Euro. If you’re converting Euro to USD right this minute, you’re talking around $236 USD. If we see these earbuds released in the USA, it’s likely they’ll cost closer to $200 – but we shall see. Huawei’s not announced any direct-to-USA distribution just yet – and we might not, but we can still cross our fingers!