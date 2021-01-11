HP CES 2021 laptops promise micro-mobility for hybrid work settings

Last year saw a surge in PC demand and sales thanks to remote working arrangements imposed by COVID-19 measures. As the world continues to shift, adjust, and even recover, workplaces are shifting to hybrid setups where people come and go more often than stay in the office. Notebook PCs are, of course, at the center of these new arrangements, and at the virtual CES 2021, HP is introducing its 2021 lineup that it says is designed to let people work together even when far apart.

The HP Elite Dragonfly series is HP’s bet for this age of hybrid work environments, boasting not just the hardware but also the design that will appeal to mobile workers, particularly its less than 1kg weight. While the HP Elite Dragonfly G2 already takes the lead with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, 5G or 4G connectivity options, and Tile tracker built-in, the HP Elite Dragonfly Max goes even further with a 5MP and IR camera for high-quality video conferencing.

Some people equate mobility not just with lightweight designs but also flexibility and, more importantly, battery life. The HP Elite Folio not only with its convertible design and Elite Slim Active Pen but especially with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 ARM processor. Of course, that means this will be running Windows 10 on ARM, which may limit the software you can run on it but the 24.5-hour battery life is almost too good to pass up.

Not all hybrid workers need all those bells and whistles, though, and HP has a handful of laptops for every need and, of course, budget. The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero offers a more traditional notebook form factor with security and privacy features such as HP Privacy Camera and HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The HP ENVY 14, on the other hand, almost literally steps up the game with support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q and advanced thermal solutions to turn the workstation into a multimedia creation engine.

Rounding up HP’s CES 2021 roster are accessories and peripherals that aim to enhance your productivity whether on the go or staying at home. The HP 635 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse supports up to three devices (two Bluetooth, one USB wireless), allowing you to jump from computer to tablet or mouse in a click, while the new HP Elite Wireless Earbuds isn’t just for listening to music but also for clear video meetings. HP even has new Renew Travel bags for keeping all of these new gear safe when you’re on to go.