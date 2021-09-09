How to watch today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase

It’s been a long summer for PlayStation 5 owners. While other companies hosted press conferences and reveal events to make their biggest announcements over the summer, Sony sat quiet, skipping big shows like E3 and Gamescom presumably so it could make its announcements on its own time. After making us wait until nearly the beginning of fall, today we’re finally going to see what’s next for PlayStation 5 in a new showcase Sony is hosting.

It’s safe to say there’s a lot of built-up anticipation riding behind today’s showcase, and if you own a PlayStation 5, you’ll almost certainly want to tune in. There are a couple of ways to do that, and the easiest is by watching the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded below. The PlayStation Showcase is slated to begin today at 1 PM PDT/4 PM EDT, but we can probably expect the stream to go live a short time before that.

If YouTube isn’t your bag, you can also catch the PlayStation Showcase on the official PlayStation Twitch channel. As with the YouTube stream, we’d expect the Twitch stream to go live a little while before 4 PM EDT to allow people to filter in before the event begins.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s on tap for this PlayStation Showcase. We can probably expect to see more of Horizon Forbidden West since release is just a few months away for that one. Of course, we could also get our first look at the next God of War game, but that could be wishful thinking.

When it announced the PlayStation Showcase last week, Sony said that it should last for around 40 minutes and that it will “include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond.” We’re also told there won’t be any details about the next-gen PlayStation VR, so even though we’re not sure what Sony will reveal, we at least know what it won’t be talking about.