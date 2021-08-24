How to watch today’s Gamescom 2021 Xbox show

Gamescom may not officially kick off until tomorrow, but Microsoft is going to get things going a little early. Later today, the company will host its Gamescom 2021 Xbox livestream, serving as the unofficial start to the event. It’s going to be a lengthy show too, so Xbox fans will want to tune in if they can. If you’re looking to catch the stream but don’t know where to go, then read on because we’ve got all the details you need to know in this article.

The Gamescom 2021 Xbox show will kick off later today at 10 AM PDT/1 PM PDT. It’s going to be streaming in several places too, but the easiest ways to watch for most will be through YouTube via the livestream we’ve embedded below or on the Xbox Twitch channel. In addition to Twitch and YouTube, Microsoft will also be streaming the show on Facebook and Twitter.

Microsoft says that the show will be subtitled in 30 languages, though not all of those subtitles may be available while the show is streaming live. The show will also be broadcast in 1080p at 60 frames per second, but Microsoft says that those looking for “a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase” should check out the VOD on the Xbox YouTube channel after the livestream wraps because that will be available in 4K60.

So, what are we expecting from the showcase? Microsoft says that the event should last for around 90 minutes, so it will be a long stream. We’ll likely hear a lot from Bethesda and the projects it has coming up next, and we’ll probably see more footage from upcoming, confirmed Xbox Game Studios titles, such as Forza Horizon 5. Perhaps we may even see something from the new Fable? Of course, that last one is probably just a pipe dream, but a Fable fan can dream.

One surprise Microsoft may have up its sleeve is a final, concrete release date for Halo Infinite. 343 Industries suggested it was close to settling on a date last week, and Gamescom would certainly be a great place to reveal it. Whatever is announced, we’ll let you know about it here at SlashGear, so check back with us later in the day for more.