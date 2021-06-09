How to watch today’s Battlefield 6 reveal

Today is a big day for Battlefield fans, as the next game in the series is going to be officially revealed. We’re not entirely sure what we’re going to get today, but we do know that there will at least be a reveal trailer for the game. There will also be a countdown livestream in the lead up to the trailer that should reveal new details about the game as well.

That means there are two different livestreams to keep track of today. The countdown livestream begins at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT and can be accessed via the YouTube video embedded below. “Tune in starting June 9, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT to watch the live countdown to the reveal of the newest addition to the Battlefield franchise,” the livestream’s description reads.

Those who catch the countdown livestream will be automatically redirected to the trailer reveal livestream at the end of the show. The reveal trailer is slated to go live at 8 AM PDT/11 AM EDT, so that means the countdown livestream will last for an hour. The trailer will be live at the second YouTube video we’ve embedded below.

Up to this point, EA and DICE have been fairly tight-lipped about what the next Battlefield game will entail. We know that the game is coming at some point this year, and we know that it’s being developed by multiple studios under the EA umbrella – DICE, DICE LA, Criterion, and Electronic Arts Gothenburg. DICE has also said in the past that this new Battlefield game will leverage the power of current-gen consoles, but for now, we don’t know if the game will also launch on last-gen consoles like Xbox One and PS4.

Hopefully today’s countdown livestream sheds a little more light on what we can expect from the game. While we’re not expecting DICE to go in-depth at this early stage, it would be nice to get some confirmation regarding platforms and release date. We’ll just have to tune it to see what’s revealed, so check out the livestreams above today if you want to learn more about the next Battlefield.