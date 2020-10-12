How to unlock Fortnite’s Daredevil skin for free in Marvel Knockout Super Series

Epic is keeping the Marvel theme of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 going strong by announcing the Marvel Knockout Super Series today, a new tournament that will play out over four different cups. Not only that, but once the cups are over, Epic says there will be a final tournament with a $1,000,000 prize pool.

That final tournament isn’t set to kick off until November 21st, so it’s still quite long way away. Later this week, however, we’ll see the first cup kick off, and it’ll be themed around Daredevil. Officially called the Daredevil Cup, this first event begins on October 14th, and top teams in each region around the world will be granted the Daredevil skin before it goes up in Fortnite‘s shop at a later, currently unknown date.

According to the official rules, the tournament will be open for a three-hour period (the start times, Epic says, will be listed in-game), during which trios of players will be able to participate in a maximum of 10 matches that will count toward their final scores. You’ll definitely want to chase high-ranked finishes in each of those 10 matches, as a 1st place finish grants your team 25 points and 2nd will net you 10 – by comparison, finishing 9th-16th will only net you a single point, while 17th and below won’t get you anything.

Epic says that the three remaining cups will take place next month, but right now isn’t revealing more details about them. More information is coming at the beginning of November, the company says.

If you’re planning to participate in the Daredevil Cup, you’ll definitely want to read through the rules linked above. The tournament will be played in the Marvel Knockout mode, so those of you who spent some time with the LTM last month will be familiar with how things work. We’ll let you know when Epic shares more information about the upcoming cups, so stay tuned for that.