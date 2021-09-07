How to get Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi in Pokemon Sword and Shield

It’s shaping up to be a big day for Pokemon fans. Not only did we catch wind of a new update heading to Pokemon Unite, but The Pokemon Company has also revealed the premiere date for the next Pokemon movie. In addition to that, it seems some rare mythical Pokemon will soon be obtainable in Pokemon Sword and Shield, though there are some steps you need to take in order to unlock them.

Kicking off today’s slate of announcements was the reveal that Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be debuting on Netflix on October 8th, 2021. The movie will feature the mythical Pokemon Zarude, which was first revealed last year. The movie centers around a human, Koko, who has been raised by a Pokemon called Dada Zarude and eventually meets Ash and Pikachu on their journey.

You can check out a new trailer for the movie embedded above, but there’s another thing you’ll want to do if you’re a Pokemon Sword and Shield player. Those who sign up for the Pokemon Trainer Club Newsletter by September 25th, 2021, will receive two different codes to redeem in-game. One of those codes grants Dada Zarude from Secrets of the Jungle, while the other grants a shiny Celebi.

We don’t often see events for two mythical Pokemon happen at once, so Sword and Shield players will definitely want to sign up for the Trainer Club Newsletter. To do that, head over to the Pokemon website, either create or log in to an existing Pokemon Trainer Club account, then head to your profile and check the box under “Marketing Preference.”

That will get you signed up for the Pokemon Trainer Club Newsletter, but then you’ll need to keep your eyes open for the message containing those codes for Dada Zarude and shiny Celebi. Since the cut-off for sign-ups is September 25th, we’re guessing that the codes will be included in October’s newsletter, but The Pokemon Company hasn’t confirmed those details yet.