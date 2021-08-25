Hovertrax hoverboard GLW battery packs recalled over explosion risk

The US Consumer and Product Safety Commission has announced a new product safety recall involving some Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards featuring GLW battery packs from Razor USA. The issue, according to the recall notice, is one we’ve heard before: the batteries may overheat, which could lead to everything from smoking all the way to blowing up.

Razor, which you perhaps best know for its slim scooters that were popular in the ’90s, makes multiple hoverboard products, including the Hovertrax 2.0. According to the new recall notice published by the CPSC, the new issue involves the removable GLW battery packs that are installed on some of these hoverboards.

The Hovertrax 2.0 is, like other hoverboards before it, a self-balancing board with two wheels. The recalled battery packs were manufactured from September 2016 to August 2017; they feature the name GLW on the packs, as well as serial numbers below the barcodes on their stickers.

The CPSC is advising consumers to stop using Hovertrax products that feature these recalled batteries over the risk of fire, explosion, and related potential injuries and property damage. Razor will send impacted customers a prepaid shipping box to send back the recalled battery packs.

As you’d expect, Razor will send these customers back fresh, safe battery packs to install and use in their Hovertrax boards. The products were sold through Amazon’s and Walmart’s websites. Head over to Razor’s website for more info on recalls and how to proceed with getting replacement battery packs.