Horror podcast Ghost Tape arrives in October with star Kiersey Clemons

Audio production studio QCode is gearing up to produce another scripted podcast, this one called “Ghost Tape.” The serialized podcast will be in the horror genre and will be released this October from co-creators Nia DaCosta and Aron Eli Coleite with Kiersey Clemons in the starring role. This show will join several other scripted podcasts from QCode, including “Blackout.”

As with other scripted podcasts, Ghost Tape will involve a voice cast and tell a fictional story — like an old school radio drama or a TV episode without the video aspect. In this case, the podcast will tell the story of Tessa Dixon, a new Army recruit stationed at a remote Texan base. Amid her struggles in basic training, she discovers “Ghost Tape 10,” a tape in her grandfather’s possessions.

The audio on the tape is described as ‘haunting’ by Deadline, bringing about a ‘deadly manifestation’ related to some mysterious misdeeds performed by her family. The episodes were written by Alexandra Hartman; additional casting for the rest of the voice actors is said to still be underway.

The new show comes amid not only the surge in podcast popularity, but specifically in scripted audio shows, which tell fictional stories in an entirely audio format. These shows provide entertainment that can be enjoyed while away from a screen, including while on one’s commute, working, or waiting for the bus.

We’ve seen a number of professionally-produced fictional podcasts appear over the past couple of years, including one from the company behind Law and Order. More recently, Marvel has made deals to produce scripted podcasts based on many of its storylines, some of which were exclusive the platform Stitcher.