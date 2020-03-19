Horizon Zero Dawn PC version will be missing one key feature

Last week, Sony made a whopper of an announcement by confirming that Horizon Zero Dawn will be heading to PC this summer. In the PS4 era, Sony has generally been very protective of its exclusive games, and while there’s no indication that Horizon Zero Dawn will be followed by other exclusives like God of War or Marvel’s Spider-Man, the fact that a Sony-made PS4 exclusive is coming to PC at all is a big deal.

Unfortunately, it seems that Horizon Zero Dawn will be arriving on PC without a key feature: adjustable field-of-view. While Guerilla Games community manager Anne van der Zanden says that the PC port will offer “several” customization options, the ability to change the FOV won’t be one of them.

“We will add several ways to customize your settings for Horizon Zero Dawn for PC,” van der Zanden wrote on the Steam forums. “However, we feel that changing the FOV compromises the original Horizon Zero Dawn experience and visual style too much, so you will not be able to change this.”

Adjustable FOV is a rare thing to see in console games, but among the PC crowd, it’s often considered an essential feature since PC players tend to sit much closer to their displays than console players do. A small field-of-view, like we often seen in console games, can sometimes cause motion sickness among PC players, so adjustable field-of-view is considered essential by many.

Guerilla has also confirmed that Horizon Zero Dawn will support ultrawide monitors on PC, but without a customizable field-of-view, that might be a bittersweet announcement for some ultrawide players. We’ll see if Guerrilla changes its tune after enough people complain about it, but for now, don’t expect to see an FOV slider in Horizon Zero Dawn‘s options.