Honda recalls 1.4 million vehicles: What you need to know

Honda is recalling a massive 1.4 million vehicles in multiple countries, the automaker has revealed, due to a faulty fuel pump. Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of wrecks or injuries resulting from this faulty component; if the fuel pump fails, the car may stall or refuse to start. Honda vehicle owners have a few different ways to determine whether their car is covered by this recall — here’s what you need to know.

The Honda recall involves a number of newer vehicles, including the 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord, Acura NSX, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, and the Civic Type HR-V. As well, the recall covers the 2019 Acura RDX/RLX/RLX Sports Hybrid, Honda Fit, and the 2019 – 2020 Honda Insight. Around 136,000 of the 1.4 million recalled vehicles are located in the United States.

For vehicle owners in the US, the recall is under NHTSA campaign number 20V314000; users can see it by entering their vehicle information on the NHTSA’s recall website or by checking out this page.

Alternatively, you can wait for Honda to send you a mailer with details about the recall — these are expected to start rolling out in late July. Honda also operates its own recall website where vehicle owners can enter their VIN to see the recalls that apply to their own vehicle.

As expected for any manufacturer recall, impacted car owners will be able to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the fuel pump replaced for free. All of the recalled vehicles feature a low-pressure fuel pump located within the gas tank.