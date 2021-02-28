Hit sitcom Frasier is getting a revival, but not everyone is excited

Frasier, arguably one of TV’s best sitcoms, is returning to the small screen as a streaming series for Paramount+. Kelsey Grammer, who played the main character Frasier, will return for the revival, which may also see other core cast members from the original series reprise their roles. Fans of the show aren’t entirely excited, however, citing concerns that the reboot may end up tarnishing the sitcom.

Frasier was an NBC sitcom that ran from 1993 to 2004; it followed the story of radio talk show psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane after he moved to Seattle to start a new life. The show was a big hit through its run, ultimately ending on a vague cliffhanger that left the possibility for a revival.

Now, more than a decade after its end, Paramount+ will revive the show as a streaming series. Deadline reports that Kelsey Grammer will return as Frasier and that Hyde Pierce is in talks about returning as his brother, Dr. Niles Crane. Whether other original cast members will return isn’t yet known.

In a statement about the revival, CBS Studios President David Stapf said:

Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling. There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.

Fans remain cautiously optimistic about the revival, though some have expressed concerns that bringing the show back may end up tarnishing its reputation. The fact that Grammer will return in his role as Frasier seems to have eased some worries, but whether the revival will live up to its history remains to be seen.