Hit crime show Criminal Minds may return as a Paramount+ series

Hit crime drama Criminal Minds may be revived soon as a streaming series for Paramount+. The show ran from September 2005 until its series finale in early 2020, giving it a solid 15 seasons with a revolving cast and faithful fanbase. The revival show is said to be in ‘early discussions,’ meaning it may be a while before we see the new series launch.

Criminal Minds is a series that follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they hunt serial killers and other particularly heinous criminals. The series saw a few big cast changes over the years, and though it drew in viewers for years, the show was eventually canceled as ratings declined.

There’s still a fanbase for the series, however, and it remains very popular on Netflix, its current streaming home. According to Deadline, that may be the reason ViacomCBS is looking to revive the show as a streaming series for its Paramount+ service, the rebranding that will replace CBS All Access early next month.

It seems this won’t be another spinoff series, but rather the reboot of the original show. It’s unclear whether any of the original cast members will return for this reboot, which doesn’t yet have a clear release date for the streaming platform.

At this time, fans can watch the two spinoff shows Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, which only lasted for two and one seasons, respectively. Whether the revived original show will have better luck is yet to be seen.