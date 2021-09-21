Hisense now gives buyers 100 days to test drive TVs: The fine print

Hisense has introduced its new “No Regrets” promotion for consumers who are looking to buy a new TV, but who are worried about investing a lot of money in something they may not ultimately like. Under this promotion, Hisense is giving consumers the opportunity to buy a new TV through certain retailers and then, if they choose, return it within the first 100 days for a full refund.

Long-duration testing opportunities are common when it comes to online mattress purchases, but aren’t common among television manufacturers. The opportunity to test drive a TV for 100 days is available for the L9G Laser TV or a ULED TV, assuming it is purchased between September 10 and October 31 of this year from a participating retailer.

In addition to paying the full price for the model upfront, customers are also required to register the TV within 14 days of buying it or its delivery date. Assuming you meet these requirements, you’ll be able to submit a request to return the TV for a full refund within 100 days using the new No Regrets promotional website.

After Hisense approves the request to return the TV for a refund, the buyer will have 21 days to send back the device. The company confirmed to The Verge that it will provide its customers who want to return their TVs with the related shipping materials, meaning you won’t have to store the TV’s box for the next 100 days just in case.

According to the promotional website, participating retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart.com, Value Electronics, and select other companies. As expected, the TVs must be in good, undamaged shape to be eligible for returns. This is ultimately a nice offer for consumers who are ready to drop a few thousand dollars on their home entertainment setup, but who want to make sure they can get their money back if the product doesn’t meet their expectations.