Hershey’s ‘most extreme’ Reese’s peanut butter cups ditch the chocolate

Do you like to have some peanut butter with your peanut butter? If so, Hershey’s newly announced limited-edition Reese’s peanut butter cup treat will be right up your alley. The new product — which it calls the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups — ditches the chocolate shell and replaces it with a peanut butter-flavored coating over the peanut butter innards.

Traditionally speaking, Reese’s candy product is a shallow chocolate cup with a pat of peanut butter in the middle. Peanut butter and chocolate have a strong relationship, but Hershey’s is breaking them up — for a little while, anyway. The newly announced Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups is covered with a candy-flavored peanut butter shell.

This new product isn’t to be confused with the original Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers product, which had a limited run from 2019 – 2020. The classic chocolate-covered Reese’s cups aren’t going anywhere, as well, so chocolate lovers don’t need to worry.

The new Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups product will be offered in standard and king size options, as well as in the miniature sizes often used for baking, across the United States starting early next month.

Talking about the new product is Reese’s brand manager Margo McIlvaine, who said: