Here’s why Mass Effect Legendary Edition won’t include the Pinnacle Station DLC

One of the exciting things about Mass Effect Legendary Edition is the fact that it will bundle not only the three games in the Mass Effect trilogy together, but also most of the DLC that released for all three as well. Electronic Arts and BioWare say there’s more than 40 DLCs included in the compilation, but eagle-eyed readers will see that we didn’t say “all of the DLC” in the preceding sentence – we said “most.” That’s because there’s one DLC in particular that will be missing from the Legendary Edition.

That DLC is Pinnacle Station for the original Mass Effect. The second of two DLC packs released for Mass Effect, Pinnacle Station added a series of battle simulations that players could complete to unlock things like weapons and armor. Pinnacle Station isn’t really essential to the Mass Effect mythos from a story standpoint, so it probably won’t be missed in that regard, but there are still a bunch of players out there wondering why it won’t be included in the Legendary Edition – which is billed as something of a definitive compilation.

The answer, sadly, is that BioWare can’t include it simply because the DLC’s source code is corrupted. Speaking with Game Informer, Mass Effect Legendary Edition director Mac Walters said that the only way BioWare could include Pinnacle Station at this point would be to start over and remake the DLC specifically for the Legendary Edition.

“It would basically take us another full six months just to do this with most of the team we’ve got,” Walters said. “I wish we could do it. Honestly, just because this is meant to be everything that the team ever created, brought together again – all the single-player content. And so, leaving it all on the cutting-room floor, it was heartbreaking.”

So, when the Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives on May 14th, it’ll be missing that sole piece of DLC from the original Mass Effect. We also won’t be getting Mass Effect 3‘s multiplayer mode, which surprised a lot of players by being far better than expected back when the game first released. Beyond those two missing components, however, the Legendary Edition should include every other piece of single player content ever released for the three titles in the Mass Effect trilogy.