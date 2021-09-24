Here’s when the last Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter will be announced

In the lead-up to this week’s Nintendo Direct, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans were undoubtedly wondering if we’d get the reveal of the final DLC character for the game. That reveal ultimately did not happen, but Nintendo threw Ultimate players a bone by confirming when the fighter will be announced. Yes, Nintendo is guilty of making an announcement of an announcement here, but we’re guessing Ultimate players are just happy to have a reveal date.

During last night’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter would be revealed during a new Sakurai Presents showcase on Tuesday, October 5th at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT. Since this is the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this will also be the final Sakurai Presents – at least as far as Ultimate is concerned.

As is usually the case during these presentations, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will not only be revealing the new fighter, but he’ll also be showcasing the fighter’s kit. In other words, this isn’t going to be a quick reveal but rather a lengthy deep dive into the character’s capabilities.

Originally, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC was supposed to end with the release of the 5th DLC fighter. However, Nintendo and Sora Ltd. then decided to offer another Fighters Pass with six more DLC characters, bringing the total number of DLC fighters up to 11.

One thing to note is that this Sakurai Presents will premiere on the same day that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is shaping up to be one of the biggest challengers to Smash‘s crown in recent memory, as it’ll offer features Smash doesn’t like rollback netcode on supported platforms. Therefore, it seems Nintendo is playing a bit of hardball by scheduling this Sakurai Presents for the same day that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl comes out. We’ll let you know what Sakurai reveals in a couple of weeks, so check back with SlashGear on October 5th for more.