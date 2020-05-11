Here’s when Halo 2: Anniversary launches on PC

It’s a big week for Halo fans playing on PC. Just a couple of months after it added Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary to Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, 343 Industries is bringing Halo 2: Anniversary to the compilation. Halo 2 was announced last week, with a launch date of May 12th.

That’s tomorrow for those who don’t have a calendar handy, but 343 Industries has taken things one step further and announced when, precisely, the game will be available. According to a post on Halo Waypoint, Halo 2: Anniversary will be added to the MCC on PC at 8PM PDT (UTC -7) tomorrow night.

So, if you’re in Europe or on the East Coast of the United States, you’re looking at a pretty late launch for the game and might be better off waiting until Wednesday to dive into Halo 2. In any case, along with this launch time announcement, 343 also said that this update is bringing Theater mode for Halo 2: Anniversary and Halo: Reach, customization for Halo 2, and weekly campaign challenges along with it.

The company also detailed some known issues that will be present in the game at launch. Some of them are fairly major – on Xbox, for instance, the HUD becomes off-centered when zooming in during co-op multiplayer – but others are somewhat less severe. In general, though, it seems that we can expect some quirks in the campaign and a few performance issues in multiplayer.

You can read the full list of known issues in the Halo Waypoint post linked above. 343 says that some of these issues have pending or in-progress fixes that will ship in future updates, so keep an eye out for those. 343 closes off its post by saying that it should be ready to begin Halo 3 testing with some Insiders in the coming weeks, so we’ll look out for more information on that.