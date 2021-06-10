Here’s how to watch the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event today

E3 2021 will get into full swing this weekend, but before that happens, we have Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live event to look forward to later today. In a lot of ways, Kickoff Live serves as not only as the kickoff event for Summer Game Fest, but also E3 2021. The show promises some big reveals and even a few musical performances, so it’s probably worth checking out the livestream when the event goes live later today.

How does one do that? Thankfully, Geoff Keighley and the other Summer Game Fest organizers have made it pretty easy to catch Kickoff Live, as it’ll be streaming in a number of places. Most people will want to tune in either on YouTube (via the livestream embedded below) or on the The Game Awards Twitch channel.

The event will be hosted by Keighley himself, who has been the face of Summer Game Fest since the beginning. Previously, we were told that Kickoff Live will feature more than 12 world premieres of new video games. Titles that have been confirmed for Kickoff Live already include Among Us and a new game from 2K and Gearbox, which might be a Borderlands spin-off centered on Tiny Tina.

We’re also going to get musical performances from Weezer and the Sonic Symphony Orchestra. Of course, we expect there to be plenty of surprises too, because it wouldn’t be a reveal show if everything was announced beforehand. After the show, we’ll see Double-Fine’s Day of the Devs, which is an indie game showcase.

The show begins promptly – and Summer Game Fest has stressed promptly many times throughout the past few days – at 11 AM PDT/2 PM EDT. We’ll be covering the show’s big announcements right here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back here with us for all of the big news from Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live.