2K and Gearbox to reveal new title at Summer Game Fest and we may already know what it is

While E3 2021 is slated to kick off later this week, Summer Game Fest will be starting right alongside it. Summer Game Fest is promising its share of big reveals and gaming news, and today we’re getting a teaser for one such reveal. As it turns out, Gearbox and 2K Games will be stopping by Summer Game Fest’s event on Thursday to reveal a new game, and we might already know what it is.

The reveal will be happening at the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event on Thursday, June 10th. The show will be going live at 11 AM PDT/2 PM EDT, though we don’t have a specific time for the reveal itself. Gearbox and 2K have even put together a website with a timer that’s counting down to Kickoff Live’s start time.

Prepare for the reveal of a new adventure from @GearboxOfficial and @2K during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live on June 10! 🔥 https://t.co/tw2vk3KytM pic.twitter.com/lVmqBN8b8b — Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

So, what could the reveal be? Leaks last week suggested that 2K would reveal a new Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during E3 2021, and this could certainly be that game. The name of this countdown site 2K and Gearbox have created – BeChaoticGreat – could be even more evidence that the reveal on deck is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as it might be a reference to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which was a DLC expansion for Borderlands 2.

At this point, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the best guess we’ve got for this Summer Game Fest reveal, but of course, 2K and Gearbox could always surprise us with something entirely new. Given that Borderlands 3 is only a couple of years old, it probably isn’t a new, mainline Borderlands game, so it’s probably wise to not get your hopes up for that.

Thankfully, we don’t have very long to wait before we find out what this mystery game is. Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live event is just a few days away, and of course, we’ll be covering this big announcement from 2K and Gearbox when it happens. Stay tuned for more from Summer Game Fest as well as more from E3 2021.