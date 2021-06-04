2K Games leak tips new ‘Marvel XCOM’ and an E3 2021 Borderlands surprise

E3 2021 is days away, and just as it happens every year, major publishers will be hosting a series of events where they’ll announce their major upcoming games. We’ve already had the dates for a number of E3 2021 livestreams confirmed, and while most publishers have teased the announcements they’re going to make to some extent, it now seems that the cat is out of the bag regarding 2K. A list of potential 2K announcements has leaked out ahead of E3 2021, and it has some big titles on it.

The list first popped up on Reddit, published by user swine_flu_greg. Normally, we wouldn’t pay much attention to a Redditor’s predictions, particularly in this case where the leaker tells us to “take all of this with the hugest grain of salt,” right from the get-go. In this case, however, swine_flu_greg notes that they “absolutely trust” the source of their information, while Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and Video Games Chronicle have separately verified the information contained in this leak.

Yes this 2K leak is real but I'm not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can't wait for Marvel XCOM though https://t.co/6TxZSk8hDa — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

2K’s planned reveals include NBA 2K22, which is not a surprise since a new NBA 2K game comes out every year. Apparently, Dirk Nowitzki will be the cover athlete for at least one of the editions of the game. It’s worth noting that this was one claim Schreier couldn’t verify, but he states on Twitter that he believes it’s probably accurate since everything else in swine_flu_greg’s post was.

We’ll also see the announcement of a new Borderlands spin-off featuring Tiny Tina, and Gearbox trademark filings suggest that the game could be called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. There’s also a new game in the works at Firaxis which is described as a turn-based game featuring Marvel characters. We’re told to think of it as “XCOM with Marvel heroes,” which honestly sounds like a game that would sell a boatload of copies.

Finally, this Reddit leak claims that 2K is producing a new action game that so far is only known by Codename Volt. The game is described as “Cthulhu meets Saints Row,” which should be enough to get anyone’s ears to perk up. The unnamed source providing this information wasn’t able to say which 2K studio is developing this title, and it sounds like the trailer we’ll see when it’s revealed will show a game that’s still in the early stages of development.

Just like swine_flu_greg notes at the opening of their post, we should take these things with a grain of salt because, as always, nothing is confirmed until it’s coming from 2K itself. With that said, the fact that both Jason Schreier and VGC have verified much of this leak as true is definitely encouraging news, so we could very well have some big announcements to look forward to at E3 2021 this year.