Here’s how to request an adapter to use PlayStation VR on PS5

Since the PlayStation 5 was confirmed, Sony has been fairly quiet about virtual reality except when it comes to whether or not current-gen PlayStation VR headsets would be forward compatible with PlayStation 5 hardware. We’ve been told since the the PlayStation 5 was first announced that it will indeed be possible to play PlayStation VR on PlayStation 5, but up until recently, we didn’t really know how that would work.

As it turns out, the PSVR headset and the PlayStation Move controllers should be compatible with the PlayStation 5 without any extra accessories or hardware, but users will need an adapter in order to connect the PlayStation Camera to the PS5. The PlayStation Camera is a necessary component to PlayStation VR, but unfortunately, the new console won’t ship with an adapter to make it work.

The good news, however, is that PSVR users are now able to request an adapter through Sony. If you head over to Sony’s support site, you can request one by completing a CAPTCHA and entering your PSVR serial number to see if you’re eligible. Assuming you are, Sony will then ask you to provide a shipping address to it can mail you an adapter.

Sony has also put together an FAQ for this adapter, noting that the HD camera that will be available for the PlayStation 5 is not compatible with PlayStation VR. The company is clear that if you want to use a PlayStation VR headset with your PS5, you’ll need the PlayStation Camera for PS4, which of course requires this adapter.

Anyone who owns a PlayStation VR headset qualifies to receive an adapter, but Sony is limiting requests to one per household. Here in the Americas, Sony expects to begin shipping out adapters by mid-November, at which point it will take up to two weeks to receive it. With that in mind, if you own a PSVR and are planning to get a PS5 at launch, you might want to request this adapter as soon as possible so you’re included in one of the earlier shipments.