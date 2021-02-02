Here’s how to check your 2020 PS5 and PS4 gameplay stats

As it did last year, Sony has delivered a new PlayStation Wrap-Up report for 2020. As many PlayStation owners are already aware, the PlayStation Wrap-Up recaps the year in gaming for PS4 and now PS5 players, showing them their gameplay stats throughout the year. In addition, Sony has also launched a new dynamic theme for PlayStation 4 owners to claim.

There are a couple of different ways to access your PlayStation 2020 Wrap-Up report. If you’ve got marketing emails turned on in your PSN account, then Sony will email you a link to your report. Those who don’t have marketing emails turned on (or just simply don’t want to go to the trouble of opening their email) can head to the PlayStation Wrap-Up website and log in with their PlayStation accounts.

Once you’re logged in, you’ll see a number of stats from your year in gaming on PlayStation. For instance, the website will show you how many trophies you earned throughout the year and how many hours you spent playing. It’ll also tell you what your favorite genre was and, if you have a PlayStation 5, it’ll tell you what your most-played game on that platform was along with how many PS5 trophies you earned.

The Wrap-Up will also give you stats from the larger PlayStation community. You’ll see how many hours PlayStation owners spent playing The Last of Us Part 2 and how many enemies collapsed in fear in Ghost of Tsushima. You’ll also see what the most popular PlayStation Now games were in 2020.

As stated above, those who view their Wrap-Ups can also claim a dynamic theme featuring the PlayStation shapes for PlayStation 4. The PlayStation Wrap-Up is only available in certain countries to players who are at least 18 years old and logged more than 10 hours of playtime on a PlayStation 4 in 2020. These Wrap-Ups will be available to view until March 2nd, 2021, so be sure to check yours out before then.