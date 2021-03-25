Here’s a rare look at a Nintendo 64DD Development Kit in surprising condition

Throughout gaming history, there have been plenty of devices that saw only a limited release or never even made it to release to begin with and are therefore very difficult to find today. We’re getting a look at such a device today, as a Nintendo 64DD Development Kit in mint condition has surfaced. The 64DD is already a fairly rare device on its own, and the fact that this is a Development Kit makes this find even more rare.

The Nintendo 64DD, as many people know, was a disk-based attachment for the Nintendo 64. Released toward the end of the 64’s lifespan, the 64DD ultimately only launched in Japan and didn’t do very well there, as only 10 disks were released for the add-on before it was discontinued in February 2001, just a little over a year after it launched in December 1999.

Inside the shipping box to the top right was a bag of five blank unused 64DD Development Disks. Inside the bag and above the Dev Kit box itself was a collection of labeling stickers. pic.twitter.com/TtlFTvqGme — Shane Luis (@RerezTV) March 24, 2021

We’re seeing this Development Kit thanks to Rerez host Shane Luis, who was asked by the owner (a private video game collector who wasn’t named) to assist in opening and documenting it. The 64DD Development Kit has never been used before, and given that the actual 64DD only sold around 15,000 units before the plug was pulled, it’s quite possible that this is the only new-in-box 64DD Development Kit in existence.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, we’re given a look at not only the the Development Kit itself, but the blue test cartridges it used (retail 64DD cartridges were gray, just like N64 carts). We’re also offered a look at the adapters the Development Kit uses and the surprisingly pristine box; its good condition made even more impressive by the fact that 64DD Development Kits were apparently only stored in styrofoam and then covered by a thin cardboard top.

With everything assembled, the N64 Development Kit is quite a sight to behold. Be sure to look through the full thread, which we’ve embedded above, because Luis has done an excellent job documenting everything that was included in this Development Kit, and it’s something we’re not likely to see again in the future.