Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 pickup hits 60 mph in 3.9 seconds

Tuning firm Hennessey has revealed a new high-performance version of the Ford F-150 pickup. The truck is called the Hennessey Venom 775, and it’s based on the normal F-150 truck utilizing a 5.0-liter V-8 engine. From the factory, the 5.0-liter engine makes 400 horsepower.

The biggest modification for the truck is a new tune and a large 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger and intercooler system bolted to the V-8. When Hennessey is done with the upgrades, the engine produces 775 horsepower and 685 pound-foot of torque.

The 685 pound-foot of torque figure is 275 pound-foot higher than stock. The 775 horsepower output from the V8 engine is 375 horsepower over stock. Hennessey built the Venom 775 specifically to compete against the Ram TRX that uses the Hellcat V8 under the hood.

That means the Ford is more than a match in the horsepower department while being significantly lighter than the TRX. The F-150’s significant aluminum construction makes it about 2000 pounds lighter than the TRX. Less weight and more power should mean it’s significantly faster.

Hennessey claims the Venom 775 can reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.0 seconds at 117 mph. Despite the significant work done to the truck, it maintains a Hennessey three-year 36,000-mile warranty. Pricing for the Venom 775 is typically between $90,000 and $110,000, including the stock F-150 pickup. The truck can be shipped globally and can be ordered directly through Hennessey.

Hennessey does offer a Sport Kit upgrade that lowers the truck with coilover suspension and 22-inch wheels and tires. It also offers an Off-Road Upgrade the features 20-inch wheels and 35-inch off-road tires along with a front suspension leveling kit, custom bumpers, and more.