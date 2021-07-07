Hennessey Legend Edition Mustang GT packs 808 supercharged ponies

The Mustang GT is a high-performance muscle car with a 5.0-liter V-8 engine under the hood with plenty of power from the factory. Plenty of factory horsepower isn’t enough for many people who want more. This is where companies like Hennessey step in with creations like the Legend Edition Mustang GT.

Hennessey will build the car on a 2021 through 2022 Mustang GT. When Hennessey is done, the 5.0-liter V-8 engine produces 808 horsepower and 677 pound-foot of torque. The car can rocket from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds on its way to a quarter-mile time of 10.7 seconds at 132 mph.

Hennessey says the top speed is over 200 mph. Modifications required to achieve that level of performance include a 3.0-liter supercharger with an air to water intercooler system. Hennessey upgrades the fuel injectors and fuel pumps along with a high-flow air induction system. The supercharger and fueling system is calibrated on a chassis dyno.

The car is then fitted with a special exterior graphics package that looks like graphics seen on the Boss 302. In addition to the graphics are a carbon fiber CarbonAero front splitter, side sills, and rear spoiler with Gurney lip. To improve the sound and make the exhaust flow better, a stainless steel catback exhaust system is added.

The car rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires. The suspension is modified and lowered, and drivers can add optional Brembo six-piston brake calipers with 15.1-inch rotors to the front. Hennessey is building only 50 vehicles, with each getting a unique serial number dash plaque, and engine plate. The only modification to the interior are headrests embroidered with the Hennessey name. Each car is driven for up to 200 test miles and includes a three-year/36,000-mile warranty. Pricing is unannounced, but nothing Hennessey builds is cheap.