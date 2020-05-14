HBO taps Scener for co-viewing with friends using Chrome browser

HBO is making it easier for friends and family members to watch the same streaming content at the same time from different locations. Under a new deal with startup Scener, HBO users can co-watch content in the HBO Go and HBO Now apps using an extension and the Google Chrome browser. Unfortunately, the companies are remaining quiet about how HBO Max factors into this deal.

Put simply, Scener is a tool that comes in the form of a Google Chrome extension. The extension supports Netflix, YouTube, and now also HBO Now and HBO GO, according to a new note on its FAQ page. The extension is free to download from the Scener website; it installs the same as any other Chrome extension.

You’ll obviously need either an HBO Go account, which is available for people who subscribe to HBO network through their pay-TV provider, or HBO Now, which is the standalone streaming service for people who don’t have the pay-TV network. There’s no mention of HBO Max support and it’s unclear whether that streaming platform will ever be supported by Scener.

Once the extension is installed, click on it to launch. You’ll have the option of creating your own ‘private theater’ or joining a friend’s theater, which involves entering the code they provide. Everyone participating in the private viewing session will see the video synced to the same time so that each person sees the same thing.

Up to 20 users can participate in a Scener viewing session, according to the company. Only the person who creates the viewing session can control it, though Scener allows that user to pass their ‘remote’ to a different user, which is necessary in case someone has to leave for a while. Obviously, you will need either a laptop or a desktop computer for this system to work.