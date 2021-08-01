HBO returns to Dish after three long years and it’s joined by HBO Max

Dish Network finally offers HBO again around three years after booting it off its platform. The premium network’s return is due to a new deal between Dish and WarnerMedia. There have been some big changes with HBO since the carriage deal between the two companies ran out in October 2018, including the launch of HBO Max and AT&T’s decision to spin off WarnerMedia as a standalone entertainment company.

In late 2018, Dish and HBO’s then-parent company AT&T got into a squabble that resulted in Dish dropping HBO. Unlike many carriage disputes, this one didn’t come to a resolution in a timely manner and is only now coming to an end under WarnerMedia. With the new deal, Dish is offering its customers HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax.

Dish announced the new deal on July 29, noting that its customers across the US can now access HBO, HBO Max, and Cinemax. The new offering comes with a special discount for Dish customers; those who sign up for the HBO Max Ad-Free plan through the provider will pay $12/month instead of the regular $14.99/month for one year.

You’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service through Dish by October 27 to get this discounted rate, however. Dish notes that its customers will also get access to half a dozen live HBO channels, among them HBO Signature and HBO Family. Cinemax is a separate subscription.

Dish customers who sign up for Cinemax will pay $10/month for the add-on, gaining access to three live channels: More Max, 5-Star Max, and Cinemax. That’s on top of the on-demand content made available through Cinemax. Dish notes that its customers who want Cinemax and/or HBO’s on-demand content will need its Dish Hopper or Wally boxes.