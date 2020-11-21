HBO officially orders The Last of Us adaptation based on hit games

Months after HBO first teased fans with a tweet, the company has officially ordered a series based on hit video game The Last of Us. Many of the details we heard back in March were confirmed by HBO on Friday, including that Naughty Dog and PlayStation Productions are among the producers behind the upcoming series.

On March 5, HBO published a tweet stating that an adaptation of The Last of Us from Neil Druckmann would be coming to the network ‘soon.’ Early March, of course, marked the start of the global pandemic and all of the industry disruption related to that, effectively shutting down work on many TV shows and movies.

All had been quiet on the topic until Friday, November 20, when the HBO PR Twitter account published a tweet stating that HBO has officially ordered the series and that Neil Druckmann will be serving as executive producer and writer.

The tweet includes the same image that was tweeted out months ago — and, unfortunately, there still aren’t any details about the show, though it will no doubt revolve largely around the storyline we see in the game.

Given that this is a TV series, one can presume that HBO’s upcoming show will start with the events presented in the first game and, later on, work its way to the relatively new second The Last of Us title — though that’s yet to be confirmed. It remains unclear when production will start and how long fans will have to wait for the show.