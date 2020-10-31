HBO Max will get five big Comedy Central shows as part of new deal

WarnerMedia, the company behind HBO Max, has announced a new deal with Comedy Central that will grant its streaming service non-exclusive streaming rights to five shows, including a couple of major titles like Chappelle’s Show and Key and Peele. Under this deal, HBO Max users will be able to stream these shows directly on the service, though they’ll also be available on select other services, too.

HBO Max, the latest of the HBO-branded streaming services, is a major platform that boasts a huge array of content, including many known and popular shows like Friends, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Watchmen, The Big Bang Theory, and much more.

As with other big streaming services (and many small ones), WarnerMedia also has big original content plans for its streaming service, including movies and episodic series built upon established IP. This latest deal with Comedy Central expands the streaming library with non-exclusive content.

In its announcement on Friday, WarnerMedia said that HBO Max is getting all seasons of the following five shows: Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, Chappelle’s Show, Reno 911!, and Nathan for You. Because this is a non-exclusive deal, the shows can also be made available on streaming platforms, too.

HBO Max went live for signups earlier this year; it is priced at $14.99/month and includes a free 7-day trial. The price is on the higher end when it comes to streaming services, but with Netflix’s most recent price hike, the cost isn’t too bad considering the vast library of largely high-quality content offered to streamers.