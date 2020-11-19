HBO Max will be the streaming home for a brand new Conan O’Brien show

WarnerMedia has announced a new deal with Conan O’Brien that it says will ‘extend’ the relationship between the two. The new deal revolves around streaming service HBO Max, the destination for a new weekly variety show starring the late-night television host. O’Brien has been on television for 28 years, including a decade-long run on TBS.

According to the new announcement from WarnerMedia, O’Brien’s show on TBS, CONAN, will end with its tenth season next summer. However, his travel specials, Conan Without Borders, will still continue after CONAN ends. In a statement about the new streaming deal, O’Brien said:

In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription.

Beyond announcing the new weekly show from O’Brien, WarnerMedia had very little to say. It’s unclear what the new show will be called and when it will premiere on the service — and based on O’Brien’s statement, perhaps a specific show idea hasn’t been locked down yet.

HBO Max is one of the newest and biggest streaming services on the market, boasting a large catalog of content ranging from HBO shows like Game of Thrones to classic hits like Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The service finally arrived on Amazon’s devices after months of waiting.