HBO Max will add DC Universe shows and other hits next month

Back in August, DC Comics’ chief creative officer Jim Lee revealed that DC Universe, the company’s subscription service, would be transformed into a comics-only platform. The DC Universe shows currently available to subscribers would be making their way to HBO Max as their new streaming home, something we finally have more details about.

DC Universe is a platform that offers subscribers access to a huge library of comic books, including digital-first offerings, plus TV shows and movies. That video content will be, as mentioned, transitioning over to HBO Max as their new home, and WarnerMedia has detailed exactly what we can expect.

A huge list of content will be coming to HBO Max in January, including a bunch of Batman animations on January 1. The content will include the series Batman Beyond and Batman: The Animated Series. Multiple Batman movies will also be added on the same day, including Batman Begins, Batman Beyond: the Return of the Joker, Batman: Bad Blood, and Batman: Hush.

On the same day, HBO Max will also add things like Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Green Lantern, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Superman: Doomsday, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, and Superman Returns. Other content will be joining the platform as well, of course.

Subscribers can expect movies like Scream, V for Vendetta, Se7en, Revenge of the Nerds, Pulp Fiction, No Country for Old Men, Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, Gremlins, The Exorcist, The Conjuring, and many other popular, high-rated content. The full list can be found on WarnerMedia’s website.