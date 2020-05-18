HBO Max reveals which original shows will arrive this summer

After months of hearing about the service, we’re on the cusp of getting access to HBO Max, the new on-demand streaming service coming from WarnerMedia. The service is scheduled to launch on May 27 with a large catalog of shows, including some originals made specifically for the service. The company has taken the wraps off its second slate of originals that will be dropping later on this summer.

HBO Max will be home to a large number of original shows, including the return of some popular titles. The company plans to bring back Gossip Girl, for example, nearly a decade after its last season. On June 25, the company said, it’ll release the first in four planned hour-long Adventure Time specials, the first of which is titled “Distant Lands – BMO.”

On that same date, HBO Max will drop the second season of DC’s Doom Patrol, the second season of its original Esme & Roy from Sesame Workshop, and the third season of Search Party. Before these arrive, however, HBO Max will bring a new unscripted kids competition adventure series called Karma.

The next original release will happen on July 9 with the adult animated show Close Enough about a millennial family and the three-part documentary called Expecting Amy. A “docusoap” series called House of Ho will arrive later that month on July 16 followed by Tig n’ Seek children’s animated show from Cartoon Network Studios on July 23. Frayed scripted comedy and The Dog House British animal rescue show will both premiere on July 30.

Rounding out the new original shows will be the arrival of An American Pickle from Seth Rogen on August 6. These, of course, will join the previously announced originals that will be available on launch date on HBO Max, including shows like Looney Tunes Cartoons, Love Life, The Not Too Late Show with Elmo, Craftopia, and more.