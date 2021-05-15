HBO Max gets in on UFO frenzy with movie based on hit non-fiction book

HBO Max will soon be home to a movie based on the hit non-fiction book UFOs: Generals, Pilots, and Government Officials Go on the Record by Leslie Kean. The project comes amid a growing number of reports and renewed public interest in the topic of UFOs, which are now popularly referred to as ‘UAPs’ by the government in statements on recently released videos.

The project comes from HBO Max and New Line, according to Deadline, which reports that viewers can expect a movie based on the non-fiction book. The movie will revolve around the work of investigative journalist Leslie Kean during her effort investigating the UFO/UAP phenomenon, as well as two others: former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon and former Pentagon AATIP head Luis Elizondo.

The latter two have been in the news lately in relation to the UFO/UAP topic, with Elizondo in particular making big claims about UFOs and the government’s alleged knowledge of them, all the while teasing that more information remains hidden.

The topic, Kean’s work, and statements from both Elizondo and Mellon have made their way into reports from a number of publications, notably The New York Times, which published a groundbreaking article on the topic back in 2017. Fast-forward to last August when the Department of Defense announced that it had formed a task force dedicated to the investigation of “unknown aerial phenomena.”

As for HBO Max’s upcoming movie revolving around the topic, many details are still missing. According to Deadline, the project will be produced by Laura Bickford and Bryce Kass will serve as the scriptwriter. The movie will apparently include depictions of UFO ‘events’ based on the materials found in Kean’s book.