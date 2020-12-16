HBO Max app arrives on PS5, plus Roku support coming soon

HBO Max is making its way to two big platforms, the most notable being Roku’s lineup of home streaming products. The support will arrive tomorrow, December 17, at which point Roku device owners will be able to download the HBO Max app from the channel store. As well, HBO Max has debuted on Sony’s newly launched PlayStation 5 console.

The support comes amid a new agreement between Roku and HBO Max’s parent company WarnerMedia, which says that Roku users will get access to the complete streaming service. Roku users who have an HBO subscription through Roku’s platform will get an automatic update that adds the HBO Max app.

In addition, the HBO Max app is now available on the PlayStation 5; it can be downloaded from the PS Store. Likewise, WarnerMedia says the app is also supported on its older PS4 console — assuming you’re in the United States, that is.

HBO Max is one of the newest and biggest streaming services on the market, offering access to the vast HBO catalog, as well as original shows and specials and content from sources like DC and Adult Swim. Many classic shows have made their way from other platforms to HBO Max.

Of particular note, Warner Bros plans to release movies on HBO Max alongside theatrical releases next year with an exclusive one-month streaming period. This is good news for movie fans who don’t want to go to the theater, but has prompted heavy criticism from some in the movie industry.