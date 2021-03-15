HBO Max ad-supported plan arrives soon, but with restrictions

HBO Max is one of the largest and priciest streaming services on the market, but that will soon change. AT&T has revealed that starting this summer, HBO Max will offer a cheaper version of its service, one supported by advertisements, but with some restrictions that won’t apply to those who pay for the ad-free plan.

AT&T revealed the news as part of a recent call with investors, stating likewise that it expects HBO Max to have 120 to 150 million subscribers by 2025. The company says that it plans to introduce HBO Max into 60 international markets this year, as well as an ad-supported option (AVOD) in June.

As with Hulu’s ad-supported streaming plan, the HBO Max plan will subsidize the monthly rate for the service by showing viewers advertisements amid the streaming content. HBO Max currently costs $14.99/month, making it one of the most expensive streaming services.

The company hasn’t yet revealed how much the ad-supported version of its streaming service will cost, but it may make HBO Max more appealing to people who don’t mind watching commercials, but who hesitate at the service’s present price tag.

There will be a ‘catch’ with the cheaper version of the streaming service, however — those who subscribe to the AVOD plan won’t be able to watch the Warner Bros theatrical releases, which are feature films that drop on HBO Max alongside theatres.