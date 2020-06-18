HBO makes Watchmen series free, but only for this weekend

In October 2019, HBO released the first episode in its original drama series Watchmen. The series is based on the graphic novel from Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons; it received critical praise and high viewer ratings with a total of nine episodes in the first season. If you aren’t an HBO subscriber and haven’t had the chance to sign up and watch, HBO has some good news for you.

The Watchmen TV series, not to be confused with the movie that came out in 2009, is a ‘remix’ of the comic series it is based upon, according to creator Damon Lindelof. The series takes place in the same alternate reality, but introduces new characters and a new conflict to give fans something entirely new to enjoy, not just a rehashing of the same older storyline.

#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on https://t.co/dvMR4HmhIR and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UBDLR3OYIV — Watchmen (@watchmen) June 18, 2020

As such, this story kicks off in 1921 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the worst instance of racial violence in the US. The show fast-forwards to the present day, introducing masked detective Angela Abar played by Regina King and police chief Judd Crawford played by Don Johnson.

The series explores systemic racism in America, following a storyline involving a white supremacist group called the Seventh Kavalry behind a 2016 attack against police officers known as the ‘White Night.’ The plot takes multiple routes, including the rebuilding of the police force, the attempt to take down the Seventh Kavalry, and some involvement from Doctor Manhattan.

The show, which ended up being a limited series after the exit of creator Lindelof, is timely for obvious reasons, prompting HBO to make the show available for free over this upcoming weekend. From July 19 to July 21, anyone can stream the series for free, even if they don’t have an HBO subscription. The series will be available On Demand and through the HBO.com website.