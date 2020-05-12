Hamilton is coming to Disney+ early: Here’s how to watch

Hit musical Hamilton will come to Disney+ in July, Disney has confirmed today, adding another reason why it might be worth extending your subscription to the streaming service. It’s the original Broadway production of the musical, filmed live onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

According to Disney+, Hamilton will be released on Disney+ on July 3. It’s an opportunity to see the musical that many have gone without, tickets for the production being in such short supply that a lengthy wait-list formed.

Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music, lyrics, and a book of the musical, Hamilton is based on the biography Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Released in 2004, that described the path taken by the Founding Father as he helped shape the US Constitution. Miranda created the musical in 2015, and both that and the original biography have won multiple awards.

For Disney+ it’s an opportunity to show off the latest in “live capture” technologies, and capitalize on the advantages of a streaming platform. It will combine “the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming,” Disney claims, in “a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.”

While we’ve seen movies and other content pulled forward, to take advantage of a dearth of content – and eager viewers – during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton‘s arrival is early even by that measure. Originally, the production wasn’t intended to start streaming for more than a year, in fact.

Disney filmed it in June 2016, with its high-profile and award-winning cast. Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said of the streaming debut. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Disney+ is priced at $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year. If you haven’t already signed up, there’s a 7-day trial available.