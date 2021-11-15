Halo TV show teaser trailer: Paramount+ release teased

Today was a good day for Halo fans, not only because Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched early, but also because we got our first look at the incoming Halo TV series. The trailer arrived during Xbox’s 20th-anniversary livestream and is our first official look at the show. Sadly, the look we received wasn’t very long, but Halo fans will likely be happy with any glimpse they can get at this point, given how long this project has been in development.

Halo series: Our first look at Master Chief

The teaser, which you can find embedded below, opens with a shot of a man’s badly scarred back. As that man puts his armor on, it becomes clear that this is none other than Master Chief. With the iconic helmet on, we hear a disembodied voice that sounds an awful lot like Cortana, Master Chief’s AI companion through the original Halo trilogy and still a central character to the plot of Halo games.

Cortana greets Master Chief, and unfortunately for us, that’s where the trailer ends. We’re told that the Halo series will begin streaming on Paramount+ at some point in 2022, but beyond that, we’re left waiting for more details on the show itself. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, the Halo show doesn’t have a more specific release date.

As frustrating as that may be, it’s important to keep in mind just how long many of us have been waiting for this show. The first whispers of a potential Halo movie started around the time Halo 3 came out in 2007 – nearly 15 years ago. The fact that there’s even a teaser trailer for this project is pretty amazing to those who were around to see the beginning of these film and television ambitions.

Halo finally coming to other screens

Indeed, multiple Halo film and television projects have failed to get off the ground throughout the years. Not only was there that Halo movie from way back in 2007, but this project itself has been stuck in development hell for quite some time. For evidence of that, we need only remind you that this Halo series was initially announced back in 2013.

Now, all of these years later, it seems that the Halo series is nearly ready to get off the ground. Starring in the role of Master Chief will be Pablo Schreiber, perhaps best known for his time on American Gods and Orange Is the New Black. In addition, Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show, Californication) will portray Dr. Catherine Halsey, while Jen Taylor will reprise her role from the video games as the voice of Cortana.

Hopefully, now that this teaser is out in the open, it won’t be long before we get some significant new details about the show. We’ll let you know when more is revealed, so stay tuned.