Halo Infinite leak hints at a big free-to-play multiplayer shift

Halo Infinite has been in the news a lot lately, as it was the headliner during last week’s Xbox Series X game showcase. Since that showcase, there’s been plenty of discussion about the game’s campaign, its graphics, and even some mention of microtransactions, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of talk about Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer. A new leak today is changing that, and it’s supposedly revealing a lot of juicy details about how multiplayer will work in Halo Infinite.

The leak, it seems, is down to a listing for the Xbox Series X on the website for Smyths Toys Superstores. At one point earlier today, the listing was home to previously-unrevealed details about Halo Infinite and its multiplayer mode. Smyths quickly updated the lsting to remove the information, but not before Twitter leaker Klobrille managed to capture a screenshot of it.

Since everyone is covering this topic, I might just go ahead as well. – Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

– Arena aims for 120fps on Xbox Series X

– Battle Pass system

– Customization options completely new to Halo Halo will be *huge*.https://t.co/5py6tOeids pic.twitter.com/i7HOnsLH1D — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 31, 2020

“The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet and a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience,” Smyths’ website read at one point. “Enjoy up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay with Xbox Series X.”

So, there’s a pretty big revelation in there about Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer being free-to-play, meaning players might not have to buy the game to get some (or even all) of the multiplayer content. Klobrille revealed more information about Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer, saying that the game’s Arena mode specifically is targeting “120fps on Xbox Series X,” and that 343 Industries will offer a Battle Pass to players.

As always, take what you read here with a grain of salt, because until 343 and Microsoft confirm this info, these are only rumors. Still, it’s somewhat easy to believe that Microsoft and 343 Industries will make Halo Infinite’s multiplayer free-to-play, as doing so could bring a big influx of players not only to Halo franchise, but also to the Xbox Series X at a time when Microsoft needs to convince as many buyers as possible. We’ll see what happens from here, so stay tuned.