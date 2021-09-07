Halo Infinite edition Razer accessories make the experience official

This week the folks at Razer are celebrating the release of Halo Infinite with a collection of new peripherals. These products are similar to their non-Halo iterations, here rolling with Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor aplenty. Each of these products comes with Halo Infinite “bonus in-game content” as well. Appearing today are the Kaira Pro, BlackWidow V3, DeathAdder V2, and a Goliathus for good measure.

The Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox was released in a Halo Infinite Edition with pre-order availability quite a considerable way from now: September 27, 2021. General availability will begin on October 21, 2021. This Headset will include a “Deathly Poison Armor Coating” and will be available for a price of approximately $170 USD.

The monstrous surface known as the Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat will have its own Halo Infinite Edition for approximately $80 USD. This version includes 5 Challenge Swaps and all the multicolored LED action any modern Razer Chroma device should be expected to have.

There’s a Halo Infinite Edition DeathAdder V2 mouse with the Fangs Emblem on it. That’ll be released for approximately $80 so you might have the most hardcore on-brand mouse in the world, with regard to Halo Infinite.

The BlackWidow V3 keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition works with an exterior that’s very similar to the wireless headset. It, too, is called the Deathly Poison Weapon Coating. This keyboard will be sold for approximately $180 USD and will be available at the same stores as the other products listed.

Each of these Halo Infinite special edition products from Razer will be available at GameStop and at the Razer store online starting on September 27, 2021. They are all expected to be released to the general public on October 21, 2021.