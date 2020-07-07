Halo 3 PC release date confirmed

Eric Abent - Jul 7, 2020, 10:21 am CDT
0
Halo 3 PC release date confirmed

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has proven to be a very busy year for 343 Industries. Throughout the year, the company has been bringing various Halo games to PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It all began in December with the PC release of Halo: Reach, which was shortly followed by Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary.

Now we’re closing in on the PC release of Halo 3. After hosting a series of tests that included Halo Insiders, 343 Industries has finished its work on the PC port of Halo 3 and is now ready to send it live. As it announced today, that’ll happen on July 14th – one week from now.

Halo 3, of course, finishes the trilogy that began in Halo: Combat Evolved, putting a cap on Earth’s war with both the Covenant and the Flood. Once Halo 3 is released, 343 Industries will only have two more games to go before all the games in the Master Chief Collection are available on PC. Those games are Halo 3 ODST and Halo 4, with 343 promising that it will be done porting these games by the end of the year.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on PC in a number of places. Not only can you get it from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10, but you can also get it through Steam. The collection costs $39.99 and includes all six games, though each game is available separately for $9.99 each. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can also download the Master Chief Collection and play all of the games that have been released so far.

So, considering that Halo 2: Anniversary came to PC only a couple of months ago, it may not be long before we hear more about the PC port of Halo 3 ODST. If 343 can keep this release timeline up, then we’d expect to hear something about it in September. Stay tuned, because we’ll let you know when 343 announces more.


Topics
Must Read Bits & Bytes