Halo 3 PC release date confirmed

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has proven to be a very busy year for 343 Industries. Throughout the year, the company has been bringing various Halo games to PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It all began in December with the PC release of Halo: Reach, which was shortly followed by Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary.

Now we’re closing in on the PC release of Halo 3. After hosting a series of tests that included Halo Insiders, 343 Industries has finished its work on the PC port of Halo 3 and is now ready to send it live. As it announced today, that’ll happen on July 14th – one week from now.

Halo 3, of course, finishes the trilogy that began in Halo: Combat Evolved, putting a cap on Earth’s war with both the Covenant and the Flood. Once Halo 3 is released, 343 Industries will only have two more games to go before all the games in the Master Chief Collection are available on PC. Those games are Halo 3 ODST and Halo 4, with 343 promising that it will be done porting these games by the end of the year.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available on PC in a number of places. Not only can you get it from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10, but you can also get it through Steam. The collection costs $39.99 and includes all six games, though each game is available separately for $9.99 each. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can also download the Master Chief Collection and play all of the games that have been released so far.

So, considering that Halo 2: Anniversary came to PC only a couple of months ago, it may not be long before we hear more about the PC port of Halo 3 ODST. If 343 can keep this release timeline up, then we’d expect to hear something about it in September. Stay tuned, because we’ll let you know when 343 announces more.