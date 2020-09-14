Halo 3: ODST releases on PC next week

Throughout all of 2020, 343 Industries has been building out Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. Today, the company announced that the next addition to The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3: ODST, will be arriving next week. After that, we’ve got only one more game to go before The Master Chief Collection is complete on PC.

We don’t have a ton of information about the PC version of ODST at the moment, as there’s no news post about the game live on Halo Waypoint at the moment. At the time of this writing, 343 Industries has merely tweeted about the upcoming addition to the MCC, saying that Halo 3: ODST will go live on September 22nd – just a little over one week from today.

Halo 3: ODST will officially arrive on PC as a part of the Master Chief Collection, on September 22nd. Suit up, strap in, and prepare to return to New Mombassa. pic.twitter.com/Jm6yAEczvw — Halo (@Halo) September 14, 2020

Halo 3: ODST was originally released in 2009 as a spin-off to Halo 3. Set during the events of Halo 2, ODST puts players in the role of an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper from the United Nations Space Command and tasks them with exploring the city of New Mombasa. Halo 3: ODST also introduced a new multiplayer mode called Firefight, which Microsoft touched on briefly in a separate announcement today. Apparently, ODST Firefight will be coming to the console and PC versions of The Master Chief Collection with its own matchmaking and dedicated servers.

So, even though Halo 3: ODST has been part of The Master Chief Collection on console since 2015, it seems that even Xbox One owners are getting something with next week’s launch. 343 Industries began the task of bringing The Master Chief Collection over to PC in December, when it launched Halo: Reach on Steam and the Microsoft Store. Reach was followed by Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary in March, Halo 2 Anniversary in May, and Halo 3 in July.

Once Halo 3: ODST is added to the MCC, 343 Industries will have only one more game to bring to the PC version of it: Halo 4. 343 Industries previously announced plans to bring all games to the MCC by the end of 2020, and the release schedule so far suggests that it’ll be able to stick to that as it approaches the finish line. We’ll let you know when 343 shares more about the PC version of Halo 3: ODST, so stay tuned for that.