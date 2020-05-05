Halo 2 Anniversary has some great PC release news

A few weeks ago, 343 Industries indicated that it was going to start public testing for Halo 2 Anniversary on PC. It looks like that testing went really well, because today we got a release date for the PC version of Halo 2. Those of you who have been waiting for this launch can officially get excited, because Halo 2 Anniversary‘s PC release date is right around the corner.

In fact, Halo 2 Anniversary will be launching one week from today, on Tuesday, May 12th. Halo 2 Anniversary will be added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is slowly but surely being padded out on PC.

Back in December, 343 and Microsoft added Halo: Reach, making it the first Halo game in the MCC available on PC. At the beginning of March, the company gave us a surprise PC launch of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, a remaster of the game that started it all. 343’s goal is to have all of the Halo games in The Master Chief Collection on PC by the end of the year.

After Halo 2 Anniversary it’ll have three games in the MCC left: Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. There are a few different ways to get these games, as well. Not only is The Master Chief Collection available through the Microsoft Store – like all of the company’s first-party PC games – but it’s also available through Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam.

On Steam and the Microsoft Store, The Master Chief Collection runs $39.99. That gets you access to all of the games as they release, so even though that $40 only contains Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary for now, eventually it’ll have all six games. Alternatively, each of the titles in the MCC is available separately for $10, though obviously, you’ll wind up paying more money if you buy them all individually. We’ll probably be hearing more about Halo 2 Anniversary on PC around this time next week, so stay tuned for that that.