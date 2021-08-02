H2X Global Warrego is a hydrogen-powered Ford Ranger

A company called H2X Global has revealed an interesting pickup based on the Ford Ranger. While typically, the Ranger comes with a turbo four-cylinder under the hood that runs on gasoline, the Warrego runs on a hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric drivetrain. The pickup produces zero emissions and promises to be one of the first vehicles launched by the company on the market.

H2X says the Warrego is a versatile vehicle aimed at complementing the existing and upcoming hydrogen infrastructure projects around the world. The truck is designed to be used in rough environments, including construction sites, mining, and other industrial scenarios.

Warrego promises the same strength and 4×4 capabilities as a traditional combustion engine without the emissions. It’s available in 2×4 or 4×4 configurations and has a 1500 kilograms payload capacity. Since the truck has its gasoline engine replaced with a hydrogen-powered electric powertrain, its torque is available instantly. Instant torque from electric vehicles means much faster acceleration than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles typically. The truck has low power output, reportedly around 94 horsepower.

The truck promises to be usable in urban terrain and is offered with different interiors suited to different needs. H2X promises that it will have service locations in each area where it has dealerships. The company is converting standard Ranger trucks, with conversions expected to begin in September.

Warrego demonstrations will begin in November of this year, with sales projected to start in April 2022. Some details about the truck are a mystery at this time. Some of the photos shared show the truck with what appears to be some sort of hydrogen generator placed in its bed. However, exactly how that system works is a mystery at this time.