GTO Engineering Squalo as a modern reinterpretation of a classic Ferrari

A company called GTO Engineering is showing off a new car that it has designed called the Squalo. The company says its goal is to put fun and engagement back into driving, and Squalo is modeled on what the company calls the golden age of sports cars while adding a modern twist. The car was built from the ground up at GTO Engineering headquarters in the UK.

GTO says the ethos of the car is to push the boundaries of modern craftsmanship new materials and to leverage what the company has learned restoring building and maintaining a range of road and race-oriented Ferrari’s going back to 1991. Squalo features a fully custom interior and a completely handcrafted exterior.

The company promises that its car blends modern technology and manufacturing with attention to detail, rivaling the best coach builders out there. Squalo is targeting a weight of under 1000 kilograms paired with a hand-built quad-cam V12 engine. The car will use a bespoke manual gearbox and has enough usable interior and trunk space for what the company calls “longer GT journeys” or track days.

Track days tend to come with lots of equipment, and finding a space to put the gear in some sports cars is very difficult to do. GTO Engineering says Squalo is being handbuilt and will be available to customers worldwide. Currently, we have no real specifications on the car.

Some images are included in the gallery above, highlighting the vehicle’s design, and it looks fantastic. We particularly like the integrated louvers, which appear to be functional and designed to let the air that might get trapped underneath the body out at high speed. There is no indication of pricing, but it’s likely to be very expensive considering its handbuilt nature and its modeled on one of the most valuable Ferrari’s in the world.